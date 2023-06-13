The family of Lurgan man Gerry McKerr, one of 14 men tortured after they were detained by security forces in 1971, attended a special meeting with the PSNI on Tuesday at which they received an apology for the actions of police officers at that time.

Gerry McKerr who died in 2015 had campaigned with 13 other men all of whom were detained by the security forces in 1971 and suffered torture at the hands of the police. Mr McKerr's family were in Belfast today to receive an apology from the PSNI regarding their treatment while in police custody.

Mr McKerr was one of 14 Catholic men who were subjected to torture when they were held without charge in 1971. Another man, Joe Clarke from Belfast, died yesterday after a long battle with cancer. Mr Clarke received his letter of apology from the police last week. Lurgan man Jim McIlmurray, who spearheaded the campaign to exonerate the men, read the letter to Mr Clarke (71) on his death bed in front of his wife. Though weak, he was able to say ‘ah brilliant’ and as Jim lay the letter of apology on his chest, he held it.

Welcoming the apology to the Hooded Men, Mr McIlmurray said that, while it appears the case is over, he plans to continue the fight and is demanding an apology from the government. “I’ve no intention of stopping until I do,” he said.

As well as Gerry McKerr and Joe Clarke (Belfast), the other ‘Hooded Men’ were Jim Auld (Belfast), Pat Shivers (Toome, Co Antrim), Michael Donnelly (Derry), Brian Turley and Patrick McNally (both Armagh), Kevin Hannaway (Belfast), Paddy Joe McClean (Beragh, Co Tyrone), Francie McGuigan (Belfast), Michael Montgomery (Derry), Davy Rodgers (Warrenpoint, Co Down), Sean McKenna (Newry) and Liam Shannon (Belfast).

All the men were treated to torture and degrading treatment when they were detained without charge by the security forces in 1971. They were interned without trial and subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques during questioning by the police and army. These included hooding and being forced to stand in the ‘stress position’, forced to listen to white noise, and were deprived of sleep, food and water. One of the most sensational aspects of their torture was that they were thrown from helicopters they thought were high in the air but, in reality, were hovering near the ground.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/02/2017 Some of the ‘Hooded Men’ outside High Court in Belfast who said they were tortured more than 50 years ago. Fourteen men claimed they were subjected to torture techniques after being held without trial in 1971. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

After a long campaign two years ago the UK Supreme Court ruled that the techniques these men were subjected to would be characterised as torture by today's standards.

In a statement the PSNI said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has expressed sympathy to the family of Joe Clarke. Mr Clarke was one of the men collectively known as the ‘Hooded Men’.”Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders, Head of Legacy Investigation & Disclosure Branch said: “The Police Service has written to a number of individuals, including the late Mr Clarke, and the next of kin of deceased individuals of the ‘Hooded Men’.

“In this letter, we have acknowledged the findings of the United Kingdom Supreme Court that, by today’s standards, the treatment of these men at that time would likely be characterised as torture.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland has formally apologised for the actions and omissions of police officers involved in their treatment whilst in police custody in 1971. The Police Service recognise the significant step taken today in issuing this apology. It is our view that this was the right thing to do to help give the ‘Hooded Men’ and their families recognition about how they were treated.”

The late Joe Clarke, one of the Hooded men, who received an apology from the PSNI regarding his torture while detained in 1971. The apology was delivered last week on his deathbed and read to him by his close friend Lurgan man Jim McIlmurray.

Lurgan man Jim McIlmurray, who spearheaded the campaign to get the men and their families justice, said: “It has been a privilege to have served such a great group of men over the past eleven years.

"It was a very emotional moment when I went to Belfast to collect the apology on Thursday night. Myself and Darragh Mackin had, in my opinion, obtained what Joe had wished for, more so over these past few weeks.

"Joe said to me less that two weeks ago, I'm not going to get it now I just hope the other men do. Me and Darragh were involved in intense negotiations – pointing out that Lord Hodge, Chair of the Supreme Court, had already said it was torture and authorised at the highest ministerial level of government.

"I read Joe the letter and, while he was weak, he responded: ‘ah brilliant, brilliant’. It was the last time he spoke. I placed the letter on his chest and he held it. I had agreed not to discuss it with anyone.

Jim McIlmurray (centre) has campaigned for more than 11 years to clear the names of the Hooded Men and to get an apology for the torture they endured while in custody in 1971.

"Today the surviving Hooded Men and the families of the deceased men met with Ian Saunders, Head of the Legacy Commission to receive their individual letters. It was then they were told that Joe had received his days earlier. There was a very emotional reaction from all those present. This may appear case over but I also want one now (an apology) from the British government and I’ve no intention of stopping until I do.

"On a personal note, I would like to thank the media for their support over the years. So many journalists fought our corner for us, which we will never forget.”

Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, who acts for the majority of the Hooded Men and the recently deceased Mr Clarke said: “The Hooded Men have fought a 10 year campaign for justice. Since their landmark victory before the Supreme Court in December 2021, we have engaged at the very highest level to try and find a resolution for our clients.

"Today, almost 18 months on, the PSNI have today issued our clients with a formal apology that recognises the torturous treatment to which our clients sustained. The publication of this apology comes after weeks of intense negotiation in which drew to a close in the days before Mr Joe Clarke tragically passed away. In the last days of his life, Mr Clarke was finally delivered closure in the form of an apology, for which he had long since campaigned. This is a seismic development in a seismic case.

"Most importantly, in times of debate on how the legacy of the past should be addressed, we can and should forever point to the case of the Hooded Men as the pin up of due process, humanity and resolution coming together under one umbrella. This case is an example of why the efforts by the British Government to brush the legacy of the past under the carpet will never, and can never, work.

"Tribute ought to be paid to those at the upper echelons of the PSNI and in particular ACC Todd and head of Legacy Branch, Mr Ian Saunders who despite the sensitivities engaged in an extensive negotiation, and against all odds, ensured the delivery of an apology before the passing of Mr Clarke. Today, those efforts must be acknowledged and appreciated in what is truly a landmark development.

"Mr Clarke was a larger than life character who had unrivalled generosity and charisma. This apology is a testament to that character and tenacity, in demonstrating that where there is a will; there is always a way.