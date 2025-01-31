Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A distressed mum is appealing for help after the family car was smashed up overnight – with glass strewn all over her child’s car seat and toys.

The incident happened sometime last night or in the early hours of this morning in the Taghnevan area of Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Car smashed up in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The car windows were smashed including the windscreen and glass has been sprayed all over a child’s pram and car seat.

There are no reports of anyone injured in the attack which happened in the Killough Gardens/Drumlin Drive area.

The Lurgan mum said: “Came out this morning to bring the child to school and the car window were smashed through.

"Not sure what time but had to be after 11pm,” she said.

"If anyone has any information, CCTC, dashcam or doorbell footage, please share.

"There’s glass all over the child’s toys too. I’m crying,” she said.

A PSNI spokesperson said it is investigating after criminal damage was caused to a car in the Killough Gardens area of Lurgan.

She said: “It was reported that sometime between 11pm on Thursday, January 30th and 8.45am this morning, Friday, January 31st, the rear windscreen had been smashed.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 347 of 31/01/25,” said the spokesperson.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.” You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/