Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A father of four has described his ‘terror’ after he was attacked in what police are treating as a ‘sectarian hate crime’.

Martin McWilliams parked his car and was heading for a tanning session in the Mahon Road area of the town on Sunday when he was confronted with a barrage of sectarian abuse from two men he did not know.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin McWilliams was injured during an attack which is being treated by the PSNI as a sectarian hate crime in Portadown, Co Armagh.

-

Mr McWilliams, who is originally from Belfast but now lives with his wife and children in Portadown, was wearing a Mexico City GAA top when he arrived at the tanning salon. He said one of the men told him he shouldn’t be wearing the top in that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He further claimed that the men entered the store and gave him further abuse for wearing the top. The 34-year-old father of four said he stayed at the store and after his tanning session the men came into the salon claiming his car was on fire.

When Mr McWilliams left the salon he was called a ‘Fenian cxxt’ and the men shouted slogans such as ‘Up the Gers’. “They tried to block me getting into my car. They were drinking but not drunk and they had bottles in their hands,” he said.

Martin McWilliams was wearing this shirt which says Los San Patricios GAA Club Mexico City when he was injured during an attack which is being treated by the PSNI as a sectarian hate crime in Portadown, Co Armagh.

He said one of the men tried to punch him and then Martin punched him in self defence. “He came at me with his fist and a bottle in his hand,” he said adding that the other man also attacked him. “Then they chased me round the car,” said Martin.

"I got into my car and they beat the life out of it causing around £3,500 worth of damage,” said Martin adding that he managed to get away and contact the police. He is currently in a splint having damaged ligaments in his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was awful. I was terrified but somehow adrenaline kicked in. But I am all over the place now,” said Martin adding that he had been overwhelmed by the sectarian abuse.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men have been arrested following the report of an altercation in Portadown on Sunday 23rd June.

"Shortly after 12.15pm, it was reported that a man had been entering a business premises in the Mahon Road area when two men shouted sectarian abuse at him.

"A fight broke out between the men and damage was caused to a car belonging to the victim,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended and two men aged 43 and 47 were arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.

"Both have since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

"This is being treated as a sectarian hate crime and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 769 of 23/06/24.