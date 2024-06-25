Two men arrested after mass brawl in Craigavon as videos shared widely
Videos of the fight at Drumbeg on Monday night have been shared widely on social media and appear to show around a dozen men, some armed with sticks or bats, attacking each other.
The incident, which happened at around 9pm, was filmed by a number of people before the police were called.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 29 and 37, were arrested after police were called to a brawl in the Drumbeg estate in Craigavon yesterday, Monday 24 June.
"It’s understood a woman was pulled from her car and assaulted during the incident, which involved a number of people, at around 9pm.
"An investigation is ongoing and the arrested pair remain in custody at present.
"Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1701 24/06/24.”