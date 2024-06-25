Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested two men after a mass brawl in Craigavon, Co Armagh during which at least one woman was assaulted.

Videos of the fight at Drumbeg on Monday night have been shared widely on social media and appear to show around a dozen men, some armed with sticks or bats, attacking each other.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drumbeg, Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google

-

The incident, which happened at around 9pm, was filmed by a number of people before the police were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 29 and 37, were arrested after police were called to a brawl in the Drumbeg estate in Craigavon yesterday, Monday 24 June.

"It’s understood a woman was pulled from her car and assaulted during the incident, which involved a number of people, at around 9pm.

"An investigation is ongoing and the arrested pair remain in custody at present.