Firefighters deal with blaze after crash between car and tractor in Lurgan
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus dealt with a blaze on a Lurgan road after a crash between a tractor and a car on Monday evening.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene of a road traffic collision on Monday (October 24) at 6.55pm at New Line, Lurgan. One fire appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the scene.
-
Most Popular
-
The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a car. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 7.32pm.”
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said : “This was a two vehicle road traffic collision which was reported to police just before 7pm on Monday 24th October.
"There were no reports of any injuries following the incident.”
Earlier the PSNI urged motorists to avoid the area as the New Line road was closed.