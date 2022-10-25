A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene of a road traffic collision on Monday (October 24) at 6.55pm at New Line, Lurgan. One fire appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the scene.

New Line, Lurgan was the scene of a crash between a car and tractor on Monday night. Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze which broke out following the collision. Photo courtesy of Google.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a car. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 7.32pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said : “This was a two vehicle road traffic collision which was reported to police just before 7pm on Monday 24th October.

"There were no reports of any injuries following the incident.”