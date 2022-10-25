Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Firefighters deal with blaze after crash between car and tractor in Lurgan

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus dealt with a blaze on a Lurgan road after a crash between a tractor and a car on Monday evening.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene of a road traffic collision on Monday (October 24) at 6.55pm at New Line, Lurgan. One fire appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the scene.

-

Read More
Large police presence following reports of suspicious activity in the Craigavon ...

Most Popular

New Line, Lurgan was the scene of a crash between a car and tractor on Monday night. Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze which broke out following the collision. Photo courtesy of Google.

-

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a car. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 7.32pm.”

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said : “This was a two vehicle road traffic collision which was reported to police just before 7pm on Monday 24th October.

"There were no reports of any injuries following the incident.”

Earlier the PSNI urged motorists to avoid the area as the New Line road was closed.