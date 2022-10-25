Large police presence following reports of suspicious activity in the Craigavon area
The PSNI has appealed for information following reports of ‘suspicious activity’ in part of Craigavon, Co Armagh.
People reported a large police presence in the Moyraverty area of Craigavon on Friday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan received a report of suspicious activity in the Moyraverty Drive area of Craigavon at around 10.20am on Friday 21st October.
"Officers attended the scene, and nothing untoward was detected.
"However, anyone who may have any information which might assist them with their enquiries is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 445 of 21/10/22.”