A number of cars and sheds were destroyed in Portadown on Monday night in a blaze which took firefighters more than two hours to extinguish

Firefighters attended the fire on the Moy Road area (Scotch Street) which the NI Fire and Rescue Service has described as ‘deliberate ignition’.

Firefighters work to extinguish blaze as cars and sheds destroyed in the Scotch Street area of Portadown last night.

A spokesperson for the owner of the sheds pleaded with people with information to contacted the police.

She said: “If anybody was driving along the Moy Road (Scotch street) between 22.30pm and 23.20pm last night and noticed any suspicious behaviour around the sheds next door to River Ridge could you please get in touch or contact police please.

She added: “It seems someone decided to set a newly modified car on fire which then caused a secondary fire to the sheds.”

Fire damaged cars and sheds in the Scotch Street area of Portadown last night.

She revealed that the culprits broke the back window of the car with a tyre and doused it in petrol.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 10.58pm regarding a fire on the Moy Road, Portadown.

One Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station and another from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.

The spokesperson added: “Firefighters were called to a vehicle on fire that had spread to a nearby shed. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 1.13am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

It is understood the sheds were used by a garage mechanic who fixes and upgrades vehicles.