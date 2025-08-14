Five men appear at court in connection with discovery of 'half a million pounds' worth of cannabis at addresses across Northern Ireland
The men appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court. The accused are:
Tadas Vitkus (43) of Collingwood Avenue, Lurgan, who is accused of cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
He is further charged that being a person who is not a British citizen knowingly entered the United Kingdom in breach of a Deportation Order.
Nerijus Navickas (41) of Cairnhill, Coleraine, is accused of cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity.
Ftasys Matevicius (38) of Castleton, Templepatrick, is accused of cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity.
He is further accused of being a person who is not a British citizen knowingly entered the United Kingdom in breach of a Deportation Order.
Mindaugas Syvokas (34) of Richmond Court, Newry, allegedly, at Market Street Court, Tandragee, conspired with Paulius Micavicius to cultivate a cannabis plant.
He is further charged that he conspired with Paulius Micavicius to supply a controlled drug of Class B namely, cannabis and cultivated cannabis, dishonestly used electricity and caused criminal damage to a property at Seapatrick Avenue, Banbridge.
Paulius Micavicius (33) of Richmond Court, Newry, is accused of cultivating a cannabis plant and dishonestly using electricity at Market Street Court, Tandragee.
He is further charged that at Market Street Court, Tandragee, conspired with Mindaugas Syvokas to cultivate a cannabis plant and that he conspired with Mindaugas Syvokas unlawfully to supply a controlled drug of Class B namely, cannabis.
The men are Lithuanian nationals. They were remanded in custody and their cases were adjourned to courts in Antrim, Coleraine and Craigavon on various dates.