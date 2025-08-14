Five men appeared at court on Thursday (August 14) in connection with the discovery of cannabis farms containing drugs with an estimated street value of 'half a million pounds'.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court. The accused are:

Tadas Vitkus (43) of Collingwood Avenue, Lurgan, who is accused of cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is further charged that being a person who is not a British citizen knowingly entered the United Kingdom in breach of a Deportation Order.

A quantity of suspected cannabis which police say was part of a 'half a million pounds' haul. Image provided by PSNI

Nerijus Navickas (41) of Cairnhill, Coleraine, is accused of cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity.

Ftasys Matevicius (38) of Castleton, Templepatrick, is accused of cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity.

He is further accused of being a person who is not a British citizen knowingly entered the United Kingdom in breach of a Deportation Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mindaugas Syvokas (34) of Richmond Court, Newry, allegedly, at Market Street Court, Tandragee, conspired with Paulius Micavicius to cultivate a cannabis plant.

He is further charged that he conspired with Paulius Micavicius to supply a controlled drug of Class B namely, cannabis and cultivated cannabis, dishonestly used electricity and caused criminal damage to a property at Seapatrick Avenue, Banbridge.

Paulius Micavicius (33) of Richmond Court, Newry, is accused of cultivating a cannabis plant and dishonestly using electricity at Market Street Court, Tandragee.

He is further charged that at Market Street Court, Tandragee, conspired with Mindaugas Syvokas to cultivate a cannabis plant and that he conspired with Mindaugas Syvokas unlawfully to supply a controlled drug of Class B namely, cannabis.

The men are Lithuanian nationals. They were remanded in custody and their cases were adjourned to courts in Antrim, Coleraine and Craigavon on various dates.