Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Mid and East Antrim have launched an appeal for information after shots were fired at a home in Larne before a car was set on fire outside a nearby property, trapping five people inside the house.

Both incidents took place in the east Antrim town in the early hours of Friday, August 16. Police are investigating a potential link between both reports.

Detailing the incidents, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Shortly before 12.30am, police received a report that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the St John’s Place area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A short time later at approximately 1.05am, a report was received that a car had been set on fire in the nearby Hampton Crescent area trapping five people inside the property.

The scene at St John’s Place in Larne, Co. Antrim, where police are investigating shots being fired at a house in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended and the occupants were evacuated safely.

“It is believed that windows on the vehicle had been smashed and a petrol bomb had been thrown inside.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and enquiries are ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urging anyone with information to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Detective Sergeant Erskine added: “I am appealing to anyone with any information on either attack to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference nunber 26 of 16/08/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org