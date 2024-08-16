Five people evacuated from Larne home following overnight arson attack
Both incidents took place in the east Antrim town in the early hours of Friday, August 16. Police are investigating a potential link between both reports.
Detailing the incidents, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Shortly before 12.30am, police received a report that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the St John’s Place area.
“A short time later at approximately 1.05am, a report was received that a car had been set on fire in the nearby Hampton Crescent area trapping five people inside the property.
“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended and the occupants were evacuated safely.
“It is believed that windows on the vehicle had been smashed and a petrol bomb had been thrown inside.
“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and enquiries are ongoing.”
Urging anyone with information to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Detective Sergeant Erskine added: “I am appealing to anyone with any information on either attack to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference nunber 26 of 16/08/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org