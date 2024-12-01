Five police officers were injured in a brawl involving around 50 people in south Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the disturbance in Bradbury Place to come forward.

Officers received a report shortly after 2am from a nightclub that a fight had broken out within the premises.

Those involved had been removed from the club by security prior to police arrival however the fight was continuing out on the street.

It was estimated that approximately 50 people were involved in the melee, which escalated to assaults on police with five officers sustaining injuries as a result.

The disturbance continued for a sustained period before calm was restored.

Two men were arrested and remain in police custody at present. A number of Community Resolution notices were also issued.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton is encouraging anyone who may have filmed the disturbance, or who witnessed it, to get in touch with police.

“I would like anyone who captured mobile phone or dashcam footage in Bradbury place between 2am and 3am this morning to please share it with us.

"Public disorder such as that which occurred last night is not what we want to see on our city’s streets. We want Belfast to be a safe and enjoyable destination for a night out for bar and night club patrons and it should be said that this disturbance is not typical of our night time economy.

"Anyone who can assist our investigation in anyway is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 196 01/12/24.”

Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/