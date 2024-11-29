Police have warned anyone selling items for cash to be on the lookout for fake bank notes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said they had received reports from members of the public in various parts of Northern Ireland recently in relation to goods which had been sold online but they found out later the buyers had handed over counterfeit currency to pay for them.

“We've had reports of this in Mid Ulster, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Co Down where alloy wheels and tyres were advertised on a digital marketplace for sale,” said a police spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Arrangements were made for the buyer/s to collect the goods and pay in cash. In the reports to us, all transactions involved what was believed to be euro notes. However, it's only been afterwards, when the buyer is gone, and when the seller has gone to exchange these notes they've discovered they’ve been paid with fake counterfeit euro notes. In some cases reported, each note had the same serial number.

The PSNI has warned that fake euro notes have been handed over in exchange for items sold online.. Picture: unsplash

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to these reports, and if you believe you’ve also lost money this way, we’d encourage you to report it to us on 101.”

Police are advising the public to always check that cash is legitimate before finalising the transaction.

"If you are unsure if the note is genuine, do not accept it. Report it to police immediately. Retain the notes - do not pass them on - give them to police, ideally inside a secure, sealed envelope to retain any evidence,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the ways you can check if a note is fake is, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined? Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.”

Anyone with concerns or information about someone passing counterfeit notes is asked to call police on101 or make a report online via https://orlo.uk/npQeu