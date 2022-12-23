Register
Fortwilliam Park: man due in court following attempted burglaries in north Belfast

A man is due to appear in court next month following attempted burglaries in the Fortwilliam Park area of north Belfast.

By The Newsroom
50 minutes ago

Yesterday (Thursday), detectives said they were investigating a link between a serious assault on December 21 and attempted burglaries in the region.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we appeal to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1960 21/12/22.”

Providing an update today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives have charged a 23-year-old man with robbery and attempted burglary following attempted burglaries in the Fortwilliam Park area of north Belfast on Wednesday, December 21.

A man is due in court next month.

“He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on January 19 2023.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“A 48-year-old man, also arrested on Wednesday, December 21, remains in a critical condition in hospital.”