A PSNI spokesperson said police seized £275,000 in suspected Class B illegal drugs and arrested four men following searches yesterday, Tuesday 26th July.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Following searches of two vehicles and four properties across the Belfast and Lurgan areas, a number of items were seized. Suspected Class B illegal drugs with a street value of £275,000 and suspected Class A illegal drugs, with a street value of £2,000, as well as a quantity of cash and other items were seized.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Four males, two aged 36, one aged 40 and another aged 42, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences. They remain in police custody at this time.

A number of items seized from Belfast. Arrests were made by the PSNI in Lurgan and Belfast.

-

-

“These arrests and seizures represent our commitment to tackling drug criminality throughout Northern Ireland. A significant quantity of drugs has been removed from our streets; drugs which cause misery and pain to families and communities. The supply of drugs only serves to line the pockets of organised criminal gangs who prey on the vulnerable in our society. I encourage anyone with any information in relation to drug supply to contact Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Suspected Class B drugs seized from houses and cars in Belfast. Arrests were made by the PSNI in Lurgan and Belfast.

“For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their addiction.”