A woman, who was in the house at the time of the attack, was uninjured.

Several residents heard the gunfire late last night and a helicopter was deployed by the PSNI.

A child’s bicycle was close by the window which was shattered in the gunfire. The garden is full of children’s toys and climbing frames.

Scene of a shooting in Meadowbrook, Craigavon late last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a shooting incident which occurred at the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Tuesday 26th July.”

Detective Inspector Handley said: “Shortly before 11:15pm, it was reported that two shots from a shotgun were fired. Damage was caused to a front window of a property in the area and a car which was parked outside the address. A woman in her 30s was upstairs at the time of the incident, but was not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2067 26/07/22. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”