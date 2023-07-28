Police are on the hunt for a gang of “skinny” men who snatched a woman’s handbag and stole her purse in Portadown last night (Thursday).

The robbery happened in the in the Bridge Street area of the Co Armagh town.

Sergeant Bigger said: “Shortly before 6pm, it was reported that a woman was walking in the area when four men approached her from behind, two of whom proceeded to grab her handbag and empty its contents onto the ground.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a report of a robbery in Portadown. Photo by: Pacemaker

“They then took a purse, which contained cash and cards, and ran off in the direction of the town centre. The men were described as being of skinny build and aged around 20 years old.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1651 of 27/07/21.”