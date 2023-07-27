Three people have been arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit as part of a significant operation into an organised crime group.

Today’s (Thursday’s) operation, conducted jointly with Romanian authorities, focused on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Officers from Organised Crime Branch, assisted by colleagues from Tactical Support Group and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, carried out searches and arrested three people in the Greater Belfast area.

Two men, aged 29 and 36, and a woman, aged 35, were each arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering. They remain in custody at this time.

PSNI Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly appealed to members of the public for support to help with tackling modern slavery and human trafficking. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly said: “It’s suspected that this crime group enticed young Romanian women to travel to Northern Ireland from Romania, with the false promise of lawful employment in a commercial setting. The grim reality is that, upon arrival, they’re forced into prostitution and exploited. So far, six victims have been identified, some of whom are already engaging with us and receiving support.”

Detective Inspector Miskelly continued: “Crime groups involved in human trafficking seek to identify, groom and exploit individuals, particularly those who are in any way vulnerable. Indeed, the victims linked to this investigation, who all come from one area in Romania, had previously experienced some form of hardship, such as adverse childhood experiences and physical abuse.

Treated Appallingly

“These young women have been treated appallingly. They have been forced to engage in sexual activity, and the money made at their expense lines the pockets of the crime group members.

“Whilst the brothels linked to this group were located in Greater Belfast and Newtownabbey, we know the victims have been transported to various locations throughout the country for the purpose of sexual exploitation.”

She added: “In order to tackle this criminality, our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit and colleagues from the Romanian authorities formed a Joint Investigation Team, facilitated and supported by Eurojust. Together, we’ve been working to gather evidence on the suspects and to identify any potential victims.

“Unfortunately, we suspect there be more victims yet to be identified and, with the support of our partners, our investigation will continue. As well as colleagues from the Romanian authorities, we have been working closely with the National Crime Agency, the Public Prosecution Service, An Garda Síochána, Women’s Aid and the International Justice Mission.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public for support to help us tackle the very real issue of modern slavery and human trafficking. If you have information or concerns that someone is being exploited or controlled, please report it to us.

