A child sex offender has been returned to Germany today (Wednesday) to begin his prison sentence after being arrested in Northern Ireland.

PSNI International Policing Unit officers, working in partnership with German police, extradited the man, aged in his 30s, to Germany.

In a statement, the PSNI said the man had been sought for extradition to serve an eight-year prison sentence in Germany for serious sexual offences against children.

The fugitive was located the south Belfast area on November 10, 2022, where he was arrested on an international warrant. He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court the same day and was taken to prison.

Police arrested the fugitive on an international warrant. Photo by: Pacemaker

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our continued determination and commitment to work with International law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their crimes.