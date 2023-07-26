PSNI International Policing Unit officers, working in partnership with German police, extradited the man, aged in his 30s, to Germany.
In a statement, the PSNI said the man had been sought for extradition to serve an eight-year prison sentence in Germany for serious sexual offences against children.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The fugitive was located the south Belfast area on November 10, 2022, where he was arrested on an international warrant. He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court the same day and was taken to prison.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our continued determination and commitment to work with International law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their crimes.
"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims and ensure that they are returned to be held to account.”