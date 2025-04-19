Fr Eddie Gallagher: Catholic priest charged with attempted sexual communication with a child
Edward Gallagher, aged 58, of Orchard Park in Lifford, appeared on Saturday morning at a special hearing of Londonderry Magistrates Court, sitting in Dungannon, by videolink from police custody.
He is accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a person he did not reasonably believe was 16 or over between April 2-17 this year.
A police constable said they believed they could connect the accused to the charge.
A defence lawyer said there would be no bail application at this stage. He requested that the defendant be remanded until May 1 while there is what he described as an “issue over addresses”.
The defendant is currently a curate at the Clonleigh, Camus and Leckpatrick parishes.
He has served in various places including Limavady, Derry / Londonderry, and also in Co Tyrone and Moville in Co Donegal.
Earlier this week, the Derry Diocese said it was aware of an incident outside a hotel in Derry / Londonderry involving a priest.
A video of the incident was widely shared online.
"The Diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted online and we understand the PSNI have been involved. Currently, the diocese has no further information,” a spokesperson said on Thursday.
The case was adjourned to Londonderry Magistrates Court to May 1.