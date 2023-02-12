Police have issued an updated appeal after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Newtownabbey’s Shore Road area.

The road was closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road for some time following the incident, which was reported to police just after 1.15am on Sunday, February 12.

The road has now reopened.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "One man, taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, remains there.

The Shore Road in Newtownabbey was closed for a time on Sunday, February 12 at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road