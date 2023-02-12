The road was closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road for some time following the incident, which was reported to police just after 1.15am on Sunday, February 12.
The road has now reopened.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "One man, taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, remains there.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would reiterate our appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 123 of 12/2/23."