Fresh appeal after man was seriously assaulted in Newtownabbey

Police have issued an updated appeal after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Newtownabbey’s Shore Road area.

By Valerie Martin
12 hours ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 7:05pm

The road was closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road for some time following the incident, which was reported to police just after 1.15am on Sunday, February 12.

The road has now reopened.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "One man, taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, remains there.

The Shore Road in Newtownabbey was closed for a time on Sunday, February 12 at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would reiterate our appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 123 of 12/2/23."