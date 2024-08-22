Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are rallying round a business owner and his family after their restaurant in the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey was targeted by arsonists in what police are treating as a “racially motivated hate crime.”

Firefighters were tasked to the blaze at The Railway Bar and Steam DIning (formerly Maloney’s) shortly before 2am on August 21.

‘Muslim out’ was also daubed on the building.

Abjan Acharya, a Nepalese-British man, had been operating the business since March of this year.

The scene on the Ballyclare Road following the racially motivated arson attack on the Railway Bar. (Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye).

Issuing a message to customers on social media, Mr Acharya explained: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved pub and restaurant. This journey, filled with countless memories, has come to an unexpected end. Our establishment, once a place of joy and community, has fallen victim to a devastating act of organised hate.

"This venue was more than just a business; it was a piece of history, a place that brought people together and created lasting memories. We are shattered and deeply saddened to see it destroyed.

"Your favorite local pub, a place that brought so much happiness to so many, has been brought to its knees. We were striving to grow, offering a wide variety of food and drinks, and our dedicated staff worked tirelessly to ensure every customer left with a smile. So many people depended on this place, our staff, our neighbors, and our community as a whole.

"It’s heartbreaking to see this chapter end in such a tragic way. No matter our skin color or background, we all share the same goal: to make a living, provide for our families, and offer a space where people can enjoy their time together.

"As a young Nepalese-British individual, born into a Hindu family, raised and educated in Belfast, I never imagined my skin color and religion would make us a target for such a hateful act.

“My sole intention was to run a business, provide jobs, and make a modest living. Unfortunately, the reality we faced was beyond anything I could’ve imagined.

"While this has been a painful experience, I sincerely hope this crime marks the end of such hatred. The world is vast and full of hope, and we must continue to look forward.”

A Go Fund Me page has been established by a local resident in a bid to support Abjan and his family following the attack.

The organiser said: “Our good friend Abjan was a target of racist hate crime and as a result his business has been burnt down to ground and completely destroyed. This page has been set up to help support him and his family.”

Over £960 has been raised at the time of going to press.

Wednesday’s attack has been widely condemned by elected members.

South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron stated: “This was an attack on a local business. There can be no justification for attacking any property and particularly for the sinister graffiti that was sprayed onto the building.

"The owners of the restaurant have been working hard to build up their business and contribute to the local community. Their efforts are a world away from those with nothing to offer but hate, destruction and chaos.

"We’ll continue to stand with all those who want to build a better Northern Ireland, and particularly with those who feel fearful because of recent attacks such as this.”

Cllr Vera McWilliam (UUP) explained: “To the people who carried this out I say you are not representative of society.

"This bar has been at the heart of this community for well over 100 years and now is gone through this despicable attack. I urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI. Those responsible must be caught and face stern justice.”

In a joint statement, South Antrim UUP MP Robin Swann and Dr Steve Aiken OBE MLA said: “This despicable attack must be utterly condemned by all in our community. That a local buisness has had to close and a historic building and local landmark has been wantonly destroyed further shows that these hateful acts have no place in our society.

"We hope the perpetrators are rapidly brought to justice.”

Ballyclare Alliance Ald Lewis Boyle said: “I’m devastated to witness yet another hate crime directed towards a minority community.

"This is the second racist incident in the greater Ballyclare area in recent weeks and this behaviour is completely unacceptable and must be called out and condemned. The actions of those responsible do not represent the wider views of our local community which stands in solidarity with the victims of these discriminatory attacks.

"The individuals responsible have no regard for human life or property and must face the consequences of their actions. Their reckless behaviour has had destructive ramifications for the whole community, especially the owners of the business whose livelihood and place of work have been destroyed, as well as the ethnic minority groups that live here.“I would like to thank the responding PSNI and NIFRS officers for getting the fire under control and for protecting the local community.”

North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finucane branded the arson attack “sickening and deplorable.”

Mr Finucane stated: ““The racist attack on a business in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Wednesday morning was absolutely sickening and deplorable.

“This business operates to serve our community and employ workers. It is totally unacceptable that it has been targeted in this way.

“These disgusting and disgraceful attacks which are fuelled by racism, hatred and discrimination have no place in our inclusive and forward-looking society.

“Those intent on causing hate and stirring up division must face the full force of the law, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information on this incident to bring it forward to police.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 68 21/08/24.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.