Funeral takes place in Banbridge of ‘beautiful angel’ Karen Cummings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Murdered Banbridge nurse Karen Cummings has been remembered as a "loving mother" with an "unwavering" commitment to her work as a paediatric nurse.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral of the 40-year-old mum-of-two took place on Monday at St Therese’s Church. She died a short time after being found unconscious at a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town.

Two men have been remanded into custody following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the service, Fr Aidan McGrath said Ms Cummings had been "taken from this world in the prime of her life".

The funeral of murder victim Karen Cummings in Church of St Therese, Banbridge. The children’s nurse (40) was killed at her home in Banbridge, Co Down, on Saturday December 14. It is understood the mother-of-two died from gunshot wounds. She had been found unconscious with a serious head injury in the Laurel Heights area of the town. Picture: Matt Mackey/Presseye

He added that there was a "profound sense of grief and devastation" surrounding her death, and offered "love and support" to her family and friends.

Fr McGrath told the congregation that Karen had held a few jobs before finding her "true vocation" as a nurse and after getting a degree in nursing from Queen's University Belfast she worked in Newry’s Daisy Hill Hospital.

"Karen is remembered and missed by all who knew her as a loving mother, daughter, wife, granddaughter and friend,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In her life and in her nursing career, Karen sought to respond with love and care to the needs of others."

The funeral of murder victim Karen Cummings in Church of St Therese, Banbridge. The children’s nurse (40) was killed at her home in Banbridge, Co Down, on Saturday December 14. It is understood the mother-of-two died from gunshot wounds. She had been found unconscious with a serious head injury in the Laurel Heights area of the town. Pic: Matt Mackey/Presseye.

Her cousin, Kelly, said her family was “totally broken” and described Karen as a "golden child".

She added that the whole community had lost a "beautiful angel".

"My last message for you all today: Hold your loved ones close, tell them you love them on a regular basis, spend time with good people and reach for the stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Live each day like it's your last because you don't know what's around the corner. Always lean on God, give him your worries and trust that he has a plan for us all."

John O'Dowd MLA. Pic: Matt Mackey/Presseye.

She continued: "People keep asking me how we get through it. It's all of your prayers and all of your support.

"So in the coming days ahead, I ask you to keep all of us in your prayers.

"And now to you, Karen, our beautiful angel, please watch over us all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen’s colleagues from Daisy Hill Hospital described her as a calm, quiet and intelligent nurse who excelled in her work who was a dedicated mother not only to her own children but also as a "nurse mummy" to children in the hospital.

"She was a good vibes-only kind of gal who made the world a better place."