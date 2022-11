The PSNI is investigating after a member of the public is believed to have been assaulted by a gang in Portadown.

It is understood the incident happened in the Bridge Street area on Saturday night.

Bridge St, Portadown, Co Armagh where a member of the public is said to have been assaulted by a gang which then ran off.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Armagh Police are appealing for information following an assault in Bridge Street Portadown last night at approximately 7.30pm.

"A member of the public is believed to have been assaulted by a number of people who have then ran off.