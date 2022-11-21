A PSNI spokesperson said last night: “Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown tonight.
"Two houses have been targeted by youths throwing eggs.
"Throwing things at houses can cause scratched paintwork and damage window sills which are expensive to fix. This is criminal damage,” said the PSNI spokesperson..
"Anti-social behaviour impacts greatly on people's quality of life and will not be tolerated.
"Police are stepping up patrols in the area and will take robust action where necessary.
"Parents know where your children are.
"Children getting in trouble with Police can lead to a criminal record and parents may have to pay a potential fine.
"If you have any information regarding tonight's incidents please ring 101 quoting reference number 1444 of 20/11/2022.”