Police plan to step up patrols in parts of Portadown after complaints of on going anti-social behaviour including eggs thrown at houses.

A PSNI spokesperson said last night: “Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown tonight.

"Two houses have been targeted by youths throwing eggs.

-

PSNI patrolling the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown after ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour.

-

Advertisement

"Throwing things at houses can cause scratched paintwork and damage window sills which are expensive to fix. This is criminal damage,” said the PSNI spokesperson..

"Anti-social behaviour impacts greatly on people's quality of life and will not be tolerated.

"Police are stepping up patrols in the area and will take robust action where necessary.

"Parents know where your children are.

"Children getting in trouble with Police can lead to a criminal record and parents may have to pay a potential fine.