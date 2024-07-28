Gavin Brett: mum’s plea to help ‘family ‘find peace’ 23 years on from murder of teenager in Glengormley
Gavin Brett, who was aged 18, died after he was shot whilst standing with friends on the roadside opposite Hollybrook Road at approximately 11.20pm on Sunday, July 29, 2001.
Speaking on the 23rd anniversary of her son’s death, Gavin’s mum, Phyllis, said: “So much time has passed since my son was murdered. Someone must know who is responsible. Please come forward and speak to the police, please help my family find peace.”
Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch, reviewing the murder, stress it is not too late for information to be provided.
Detective Chief Inspector Byrne from Legacy Investigation Branch said: “Gavin was enjoying an evening with his friends when a dark-coloured saloon type car travelled towards them from the direction of the Upper Hightown Road.
“As the car passed the friends, an occupant of the vehicle fired a number of shots in their direction before making off at speed towards Glengormley.
“Gavin tragically died at the scene despite medical treatment after he was shot twice. A second 18-year-old man was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to his ankle.”
DCI Byrne continued: “We understand two gunmen were involved in Gavin’s horrific murder, and as part of our enquiries at the time – a Vauxhall vehicle was observed shortly before the attack driving in a reckless manner at the Sandyknowes Roundabout.
“A day later on Monday, 30th July a dark blue Vauxhall Nova saloon vehicle was located burnt out behind shops at Ballyearl Drive, New Mossley. We also believe this car was connected to the investigation."
A number of suspects have been arrested in the intervening years since Gavin's murder, however, to date, no one has been convicted.
“This was a brutal and harrowing attack on an innocent young man as he enjoyed a night with friends. His adult life was beginning and he had so much to live for. Gavin’s father also sadly died never seeing his son’s killers brought to justice.
“Despite the amount of time that has passed since Gavin’s murder it is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us about any information they may have, we are ready to listen.
“Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the Hollybrook Road area or the surrounding streets before or after Gavin’s murder and who may have seen the attackers to speak with police,” DCI Byrne added.
Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 101, or a report can be submitted online. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.