A 36-year-old man, who faced two charges of assaulting his mother and father, has received a four months’ prison sentence.

Brendan McCartan, aged 36, from Dunbardon Bungalows, Gilford, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link on Friday from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A Prosecutor said police received a report of a domestic incident on New Year’s Eve last year. The injured parties said they were assaulted by their son. He was accused of punching his father in the stomach. The couple “were afraid of their son and didn’t want him in the house anymore”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he noted that McCartan was accused of “headbutting” his mother but she didn’t sustained any injuries. During interviews he denied it and said he didn’t assault anyone.

Daniel Neary, of DND Law, pointed out that in the report it stated that “there was a headbutt but no contact”. Mr Neary said his client says he has a “very limited memory” of it and “can’t offer any explanation or excuse for what happened”.

He said it was “very much out of character” and he has no history of violence offending. “This is the first time he has to darken the prison door or, indeed, the court’s door for an offence of this nature,” he said, adding that McCartan wanted to offer his apologies.

“He has not on this occasion or any previous occasion wished any harm towards his parents and he can’t provide an explanation as to how this incident occurred.”

Mr Neary said his client has been in custody for 21 weeks. He was unable to attain bail due to difficulties acquiring a suitable address.

District Judge Ranaghan said given McCartan’s record he "will be time-served” once this matter is dealt with. He told McCartan he would receive credit for his guilty plea but there would be the addition of the domestic abuse aggravator to the sentence.

"Albeit that these are at the lower end of assaults, however they did take place on your mother and father. That makes them significantly aggravating in the eyes of the court. You have served considerable time in custody.”