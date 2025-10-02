A 39-year-old man, who smashed an observation machine at Craigavon Area Hospital and assaulted police, has been given a suspended jail term.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gyles Kristan Rainer, aged 39, from Pine View Court, Gilford appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage and three counts of assaulting police.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court was told how police were called to the hospital on July 16 this year following reports of a man, who was being treated, grabbing an observation machine, throwing it on the ground and breaking it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He assaulted three police officers including kicking one in the stomach and thigh and spitting at another in the face, eye, cheek and mouth.

Rainer’s barrister, Mr Joel Lindsay, described it as ‘horrific’ but also ‘a very strange case’.

He explained his client has no previous record. Mr Lindsay said Rainer was in custody for 36 hours during which time he required support.

He revealed Rainer is on medicated cannabis. He came off that suddenly and became paranoid. He attempted to hang himself in the police cell. It was said that police found him “virtually impossible to calm down” and “he finally wore himself out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When this man was in hospital and all this was going on, this man wasn’t at all in his right mind. He wasn’t intentionally lashing out at police officers and spitting. He was like a wild animal who didn’t know what he was doing,” said Mr Lindsay.

The barrister said the defendant went to his GP after he was released from police custody and asked him to take him off the medicinal cannabis as it was clearly not working for him and they are looking at another way forward.

Mr Lindsay said Rainer broke down with him in custody and “he is most definitely ashamed and remorseful”.

“He was absolutely shocked at his own behaviour. He was crying when I read out to him what had happened. He was apologetic and remains apologetic,” said the barrister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the defendant has two children who live with him and is deemed by Probation as a low likelihood of reoffending.

"This is a man for whom this is very unusual behaviour,” said Mr Lindsay, adding they had tried to get a quote for the broken machine and suggested £500 might get them close to that. He said the defendant, who is on benefits, would be willing to pay it off over time.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he has previously remarked several times about how seriously he takes people spitting at those in their place of work.

He quoted from the officer who was spat at by Rainer who described it as a “vile, disgusting and deliberate act”, adding he agreed with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He agreed with Mr Lindsay that it was an “odd, unusual case”.

“You have no criminal record. You have a number of children who depend on you and I have heard Mr Lindsay outline the situation around the custody record,” the district Judge told Rainer. He sentenced him to nine months in jail suspended for 12 months on the criminal damage charge. He also imposed a five months jail term for each of the assaults on police also suspended for 12 months and concurrent to the first charge.