Gilford motorist who crashed into hedge on way to work was almost four times the drink drive limit
David Williamson, aged 48, whose address was listed as Hunters Hill Park in Gilford, had an alcohol in breath reading of 138 - the legal limit is 35.
At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, he admitted offences which happened on April 18 this year.
As well as the excess alcohol charge, the defendant was charged with using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition.
A prosecutor told the court how police received numerous calls from members of the public about the defendant's driving.
Reports came in from the Gilford area around 6.20am, the court heard.
The vehicle veered across the centre line towards oncoming traffic; it clipped a kerb and had driven over a traffic island narrowly avoiding a bollard and then had driven into a hedge.
The defendant turned up for work in the Antrim town area while he was under the influence of alcohol.
Substantial damage had been caused to his vehicle and both rear tyres were deflated. CCTV from the workplace showed the defendant had staggered out of the vehicle.
The court was told he had no previous convictions.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was lucky not to have hit anybody and caused serious injury or a fatality.
He ordered Williamson to complete 75 hours of Community Service and also banned him from driving for a period of 18 months.