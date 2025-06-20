New wholetime firefighters from Lurgan and Portadown among first to graduate from NIFRS college in Cookstown
It was a major milestone for NIFRS as 41 new Wholetime (full-time) firefighters graduated from its new college in Cookstown.
Wholetime firefighters Caolan Campbell, Demi McCauley and Matthew Mulholland from Lurgan, Aaron Irwin from Lisburn, Jonny Wright from Portadown, Conchur O’Neill from Armagh, James Trowlen from Crumlin and Matthew Brown from Banbridge graduated on Thursday.
The cohort of trainees comprised of 10 female firefighters and 31 male firefighters and were the first group to complete all 19 weeks of intensive training at the college, which was officially opened in May. They will now begin their careers as wholetime firefighters in fire stations across Northern Ireland.
The graduation ceremony was held at the new college, a purpose-built training facility designed to equip the next generation of firefighters with skills and knowledge they need to keep everyone in Northern Ireland safe.
NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings said it was a “hugely important day” for the trainees.
“This cohort of firefighters made history for NIFRS as being the first firefighters to complete all of their intensive training at our new college. Our graduates should be extremely proud of themselves.
"Our new college brings a new level of intensity to our training, and these graduates performed exceptionally well throughout the duration of the trainee firefighting course.
"I would also like to recognise the dedication and commitment of our instructors, who were also new to the site and who were able to deliver this course to our new trainees.”