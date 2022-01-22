Girl assaulted in Lurgan after being chased and grabbed by woman

Officers investigating the incident, which happened around 9.40pm, are seeking help from the public who may have been in the area at the time.

They say a group of young teenage girls were walking together down Victoria Street when they were chased by a middle-aged woman dressed in dark clothing.

“This woman chased them on to William Street to the Happy Wok Chinese where the suspect female managed to grab one of the children and assaulted her on the street,” a police spokesperson added.

William Street, Lurgan. Picture: Google