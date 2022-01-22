Girl assaulted in Lurgan after being chased and grabbed by woman

A teenage girl was assaulted by a woman who chased her and her friends through Lurgan last night (Friday, January 21), police have reported.

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 11:13 am

Officers investigating the incident, which happened around 9.40pm, are seeking help from the public who may have been in the area at the time.

They say a group of young teenage girls were walking together down Victoria Street when they were chased by a middle-aged woman dressed in dark clothing.

“This woman chased them on to William Street to the Happy Wok Chinese where the suspect female managed to grab one of the children and assaulted her on the street,” a police spokesperson added.

William Street, Lurgan. Picture: Google

Anyone who has any information or are able to identify the suspect is urged to contact Police by calling 101, using reference 1809 of 21/01/22.