Glenarm man accused of attempted murder following shooting incident has case further adjourned
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in the Feystown area near Glenarm has had his case further adjourned to March 13.
Paul Baxter (41), of Feystown Road, Glenarm, is charged with attempting to murder a neighbour on Monday November 25 last year.
He is also charged with possessing a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life; and causing criminal damage to a PSNI cell van on November 25.
The matter was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where a prosecutor said the case file has yet to be received at their department from police.