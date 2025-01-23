Glenarm man accused of attempted murder following shooting incident has case further adjourned

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 08:36 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 08:41 BST
A man charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in the Feystown area near Glenarm has had his case further adjourned to March 13.

Paul Baxter (41), of Feystown Road, Glenarm, is charged with attempting to murder a neighbour on Monday November 25 last year.

He is also charged with possessing a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life; and causing criminal damage to a PSNI cell van on November 25.

The matter was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where a prosecutor said the case file has yet to be received at their department from police.

