Glenavy: Man to stand trial charged with causing the death of schoolboy Aaron Webb by dangerous driving

By Paul Higgins
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 13:27 BST
A van driver has been ordered to stand trial accused of causing the death of a 12-year-old boy by dangerous driving.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court, 34-year-old Graeme McGuckin confirmed his identity and that he was aware of the two charges against him.

McGuckin, from Greenvale Manor Mews in Antrim, is accused of causing the death of Aaron Webb by driving dangerously on the Lisburn Road in Glenavy on December 10, 2021.

He was further charged with dangerous driving on the same date.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were heard in court but it was reported at the time that 12-year-old Aaron was a pedestrian when he was struck by a van around 3.30pm.

The schoolboy was rushed to hospital but tragically died a short time later.

Returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial, District Judge Francis Rafferty freed McGuckin on continuing bail and ordered him to appear for his arraignment on September 5.

