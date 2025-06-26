Infrastructure Minister cuts first sod at Moira Park and Ride rail facility

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has officially cut the first sod at the site of an enhanced Moira Park and Ride rail facility.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a key infrastructure project, it is set to provide enhanced capacity with 489 safe and secure parking spaces adjacent to the current car park allowing more people when completed to experience the convenience of rail travel, ensuring better connectivity.

The expanded facility will be fully accessible, featuring new cycle shelters, CCTV, security fencing, and low-impact floodlighting to enhance safety and security. There will also be enhanced pedestrian access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP McCann has been appointed as the principal contractor for the project.

Minister Kimmins is pictured with Translink’s Head of Property Management and Project Delivery Michelle Alcorn cutting the first sod for the new Moira Park and Ride facility. Pic credit: DfI

Minister Kimmins said she was committed to progressing park and ride facilities in a bid to boost greener more sustainable travel.

“I am committed to enhancing public transport and encouraging more people to use public transport,” she said.

“The Moira Park and Ride rail facility is a key infrastructure project that will provide secure parking so more people can experience the convenience of rail travel, ensuring better connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cleaner, greener, sustainable transport is key to protecting our environment and fighting the climate crisis.

“Park and Rides, such as the one at Moira, will give more citizens the chance to use the public transport network as an alternative to commuting, helping to drive down congestion and emissions."

Translink’s Michelle Alcorn, Head of Property Management and Project Delivery highlighted the importance of this park and ride facility,

“This expanded park and ride will improve public transport accessibility for people from Moira and the surrounding communities offering more people easy access to transition from private car to fast, frequent rail services on this busy rail corridor,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have carefully designed the facility to include new public realm enhancements and drop off areas.

"New covered cycling facilities support wider active travel options while a range of environmental considerations ensure the facility integrates with the surroundings and supports local biodiversity.

“We would like to thank the Minister and her Department for their support to deliver this project.”

Current users of Moira Train Station / current Park and Ride will not be impacted while these construction works are underway.

Works are due to be completed early Summer 2026.