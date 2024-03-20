Glengormley man jailed after cocaine worth approximately £100k seized in Mallusk
Patton, whose address was listed as Dorchester Avenue, was sentenced to serve a total of 16 months in custody and 16 months on licence.
Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Patton was arrested in the Mallusk area in December 2022, after a car he was driving was searched by officers.
"Cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £100,000 was recovered from the car.
“I hope today’s sentencing shows that police, along with our partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.
"Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.
"Information can be given to police via 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”