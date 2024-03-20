Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, is seeking to fill a variety of roles, including ground handling staff and hospitality team members.

The recruitment fair will take place on Saturday, March 23 at Belfast’s Gasworks Hotel (formerly Radisson Blu) from 11am to 2pm. Staff from companies right across the airport site will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

The 100-plus new jobs available across the site include a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Positions on offer include aviation security agents, ground handling staff, hospitality team members and drivers.

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport announces the upcoming job fair on Saturday, March 23. Picture: Peter O'Hara Photography

This recruitment drive will feed into VINCI Airport’s major long-term investment plans currently underway with phase one, a new security terminal, due to be operational by this summer.

There are also plans to revamp existing facilities, improve the airside departure area with additional departure gates as well as a range of new catering options and retail outlets.

The airport welcomed 5.9 million passengers in 2023 and is preparing for a busy summer season with increased connectivity and choice for passengers to more than 70 destinations across the UK and Europe.

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport said; “We are pleased to be able to grow our team further on site with a number of different roles as we approach one of our busiest times of year.

“We are offering attractive salaries and benefits alongside flexible shift patterns to suit lifestyle and other family commitments. The airport offers an exciting work environment with lots of career progression opportunities available within the travel and aviation sector.