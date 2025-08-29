A woman has been charged with causing the death of an 80-year-old motorcyclist by driving without due care and attention.

Louise Omelvena (41), of Ballynulto Road, Glenwherry, is charged with causing the death of Wesley James West who died following a collision which happened at Church Road in the Glenwherry area on May 7 in 2023.

The accused was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday and the case was adjourned to September 25.

A defence solicitor said the papers in the case are "voluminous".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

He said interview transcripts have also been requested.

The solicitor added: "We may also be getting our own engineering evidence but that is something under consideration".

On May 11 in 2023 the PSNI said in a press statement that a man died following a two-vehicle collision which happened on May 7.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly after 10.20am that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision.

"Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The male motorcyclist, aged 80, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but has since sadly passed away."