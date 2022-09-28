Graffiti-gate in Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon: PSNI 'deal with' nine people with investigations continuing
Nine suspects have been ‘dealt with’ by the PSNI following a splurge of graffiti staining almost every sign and wall between Portadown and Lurgan.
Massive road signs to small junction boxes were plastered in the amateurish graffiti leading to widespread condemnation across the community.
Mystery surrounded the culprits who appeared to have a number of different ‘tags’ and there were suggestions they were in competition with each other.
Meanwhile property owners and businesses were furious as walls and other items were defaced in recent months.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to thank the local community that have helped us to identify some of those responsible for the graffiti that can be seen in our area.
"So far we have dealt with 9 individuals, and there are currently a further two individuals being investigated.
"if you have any further information to assist police please contact 101 and quote serial 1131 of 02/07/22. We can't do this without your help.”