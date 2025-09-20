Jewellery and cash have been reported stolen in a burglary in Greenisland.

Detectives are appealing for information that may help with their enquiries into the incident in the Chantry Gardens area.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “It is believed that entry was gained to the unoccupied house shortly after 9pm on Friday evening (September 19), with items of jewellery and a sum of cash reported stolen.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Chantry Gardens area of Greenisland on Friday evening, September 19. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam, CCTV or other footage to contact us, as we are keen to identify vehicles potentially linked to the suspects.

"We would also appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist us, to contact 101 and quote reference number 48 20/09/25.”