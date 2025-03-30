Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man convicted of stalking and harassing a woman including sending her "pornographic material" has received a 10-month jail term.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadik Cevik (47), of Glassillan Grove, Greenisland, committed the offences, according to the charge sheet, between Christmas Day 2023 and the end of May 2024.

He previously contested the charges and was back at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said a woman said the defendant "persistently harassed" her, adding: "She alleged the defendant had been contacting her from various numbers and sending pornographic material. She alleged there were accusations of the victim's participation in the aforementioned material".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The court heard the victim was caused "considerable emotional distress and alarm".

The woman said the defendant would approach her when she was shopping or on her way to work. He turned up at her address and approached her partner and on another day turned up outside the victim's mother's address.

The woman said the defendant "threatened to permanently damage her face" and if she contacted police there would be "potential violence" against her partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Cevik had a previous conviction for harassing a different woman.

He had a record and was in breach of a suspended sentence.

A defence barrister said Cevik intends to appeal the conviction in the current case, adding the defendant had "a mental health background".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Stalking will always be regarded by the courts as a serious offence. The victim was emotionally traumatised as a result of your unwanted attention".

As well as a 10-month prison term, a two-year Restraining Order was put in place. The defendant was given £500 bail for appeal.