A specific appeal for information has been issued by police investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in the Greenisland area on Saturday (November 2).

Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “As part of our ongoing investigation which left a woman and three children extremely distressed following the ordeal in the Fortfield Manor area, we would ask for further assistance.

"We would ask if anyone has dashcam footage from Shore Road, Greenisland from Station Road Roundabout to Seapark (Belfast Road) roundabout between 7:30pm and 9pm, as we believe this may be able to help with our enquiries.

“At around 8pm on Saturday 2nd November, four masked men, all dressed in dark clothing, entered through the back door of the house and ordered the occupants, a woman and three children, into the living room.

A general view of Station Road Roundabout, Greenisland. Photo: Google

"The males, then proceeded to search the house taking with them a quantity of jewellery and a sum of cash when they left. This was a very traumatic experience for the occupants, with thankfully no reports of any injuries."

In an earlier statement in relation to the incident, the PSNI said the men claimed to represent a paramilitary organisation.

Detective Sergeant Erskine added: “We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, or who may be able to assist with this specific request in relation to dash-cam footage; to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1671 02/11/24."

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.