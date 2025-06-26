A hoist system is believed to have been used in the theft of an ATM from a Greenisland store early this morning (Thursday, June 26).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are currently investigating the incident at Russells Food and Drink on Upper Road.

It is understood a van was reversed up to the premises shortly after 1am before thieves forced their way in and used a hoist to remove the machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 84 of 26/6/25.

ATM thieves targeted Russells Food & Drink on Upper Road, Greenisland, Co. Antrim, in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Kirth Ferris / Pacemaker Press

"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Condemning the theft, Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner said: “This is a shocking incident and a disgraceful attack on a valued local business.

"Thankfully, crimes like this are rare in Greenisland – but that doesn’t make the impact any less serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and forensic teams cordoned off the premises. Photo: Kirth Ferris / Pacemaker Press

“The damage done, the disruption caused, and the risk to people’s safety are unacceptable. It’s not just about an ATM being taken. It’s about the ripple effect it has on staff, customers and the wider community.

“I’d urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or has dashcam or CCTV from the area to get in touch with the police. Even a small detail might help.”