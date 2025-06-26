Greenisland: theft of store ATM 'a disgraceful attack on a valued local business'
Police are currently investigating the incident at Russells Food and Drink on Upper Road.
It is understood a van was reversed up to the premises shortly after 1am before thieves forced their way in and used a hoist to remove the machine.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 84 of 26/6/25.
"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
Condemning the theft, Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner said: “This is a shocking incident and a disgraceful attack on a valued local business.
"Thankfully, crimes like this are rare in Greenisland – but that doesn’t make the impact any less serious.
“The damage done, the disruption caused, and the risk to people’s safety are unacceptable. It’s not just about an ATM being taken. It’s about the ripple effect it has on staff, customers and the wider community.
“I’d urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or has dashcam or CCTV from the area to get in touch with the police. Even a small detail might help.”