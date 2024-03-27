Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard, both 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died as a result of a crush involving hundreds of people queued to enter the hotel on St Patrick’s Day 2019.

Michael McElhatton (57) of Rock Road, Moneymore, and Seamus Mitchell (45) of Mullan Road, Coagh are jointly charged with unlawfully killing the three teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a director of the company Tobin Limited, McElhatton is further charged with failing to ensure that non-employed persons were not exposed to health and safety risks.

Connor Currie, Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock died in 2019.

Mitchell is accused of being a self-employed person who failed to ensure persons were not exposed to risk.

The case itself first reached Dungannon Magistrates Court on December 2, 2022, at which the case was scheduled to be returned straight to trial but numerous adjournments followed on the part of the defence.

In a ruling at Dungannon Court on Wednesday, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that the victims lost their lives from compression asphyxia caused by crowd crush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “The prosecution say Mr McElhatton failed to protect persons not in his employment and Mr Mitchell is said to be self-employed and, in that capacity, failed to conduct his responsibilities to others.”

Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown where the tragedy happened. Credit: Getty Images

He said McElhatton as a director of Tobin Limited (against which criminal proceedings are not challenged) was: “The controlling mind and acted in a hands-on capacity within the company and is contended personally and criminally liable. Mr Mitchell likewise as self-employed is, the prosecution say, criminally liable.”

Judge Ranaghan found as matters stand McElhatton and Mitchell owed an existing duty-of-care under their respective roles. "There is a sufficiency of evidence to put before a jury to allow a determination as to whether there is a criminal sanction," he added.

The committal proceeded with McElhatton and Mitchell speaking only to confirm their identities and that they understood the charges against them.