Gun held to man’s head during Newtownabbey burglary

Police have launched an appeal for information following a report of an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey yesterday (Tuesday), which saw men armed with a handgun steal watches from a property.

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:38 BST

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “A report was received that sometime between 1.35pm and 7pm yesterday, May 2, a number of men entered a house in the Rogan Manor area whilst the occupant was inside.

“It was reported that two of the men, armed with a handgun, demanded that the occupant hand over valuables, before whipping him with a belt on the forearm. They also held the gun to his head during the incident.

“The suspects left the property with a number of watches, and it was reported that they also attempted to take a vehicle which was parked outside. They were unable to open it, and made off."

Rogan Manor. (Pic Google).Rogan Manor. (Pic Google).
Rogan Manor. (Pic Google).

Urging anyone with information to contact officers, Detective Sergeant Boyd added: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we were appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which may assist, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting PSNI incident reference number 2040 of 02/05/23.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org