A woman, who was in the house at the time of the attack, was uninjured after a shotgun was fired through a living room window and at a car.

Several residents heard the gunfire late last night and a helicopter was deployed by the PSNI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden condemned the attack. He said: “This is an extremely shocking incident where shots were fired at a home in a residential area with a young woman inside. It’s extremely lucky that nobody was injured in this incident, though damage was caused to the property and a car outside.

Scene of a shooting in Meadowbrook, Craigavon late last night.

“My thoughts are with the woman involved in this attack, it must have been an utterly terrifying experience. The local community have also been very concerned by this incident, there is no place for guns on our streets and the presence of a gunman wielding a shotgun in this area has rightly alarmed people.

“I would urge anyone with any information about what happened here to come forward to police as soon as possible and assist with their investigation. We need to send a clear message that those behind incidents like this will be punished, and to take this harmful weapon out of circulation.”

A child’s bicycle was close by the window which was shattered in the gunfire. The garden is full of children’s toys and climbing frames.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a shooting incident which occurred at the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Tuesday 26th July.”

Scene of a shooting in Meadowbrook, Craigavon late last night.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “Shortly before 11:15pm, it was reported that two shots from a shotgun were fired. Damage was caused to a front window of a property in the area and a car which was parked outside the address. A woman in her 30s was upstairs at the time of the incident, but was not injured.

-

-

Scene of a shooting in Meadowbrook, Craigavon late last night.