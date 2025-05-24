Convicted double murderer Hazel Stewart was under the coercive control of former lover Colin Howell when they plotted their partners’ deaths, the Court of Appeal has been told.

Counsel for the 62-year-old former Sunday School teacher claimed newly obtained expert medical opinion about her suffering from a mental disorder should be considered in a bid to secure an earlier release from prison.

Brendan Kelly KC argued: “It’s not a work of fiction, there was coercive behaviour and there was evidence of some form of mental ill-health.”

But prosecutors countered that the overwhelming opinion from a range of psychiatrists who examined her closer to the time of the killings identified no signs of mental illness.

Stewart is currently serving a minimum 18 years behind bars for murdering her policeman husband Trevor Buchanan, 32, and her lover’s 31-year-old wife Lesley Howell.

Both victims were found in a fume-filled garage in Castlerock back in May 1991. Police originally believed they had died in a suicide pact after discovering their partners were having an extra-marital affair.

Instead, they had been drugged and murdered before their bodies were arranged to make it look like they had taken their own lives.

Nearly two decades passed before dentist Howell, 66, suddenly confessed to both killings. He pleaded guilty to the murders in 2010 and was ordered to serve at least 21 years behind bars.

Howell also implicated Stewart in the plot and gave evidence against her at her trial.

He described them as having a “blood pact” which was strengthened when she had a secret abortion in London after becoming pregnant by him.

In March 2011 Stewart was unanimously convicted of both killings by a jury at Coleraine Crown Court. Since then she has failed in a series of attempts to have her convictions overturned.

The mother-of-two is now seeking leave to reopen the case amid claims the prison term was manifestly excessive.

Stewart’s legal team contended that the sentence was imposed without any available information about her state of depression at the time of the murders.

Newly obtained medical evidence shows her ability to make rational choices or properly comprehend the consequences of her actions was impaired, they allege.

A consultant psychiatrist who assessed Stewart over the last two years has formed the opinion that she was suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder related to the abortion procedure in 1990.

Defence lawyers submitted that her abnormality of mind made her vulnerable to the coercive control of Howell, and directly impacted on her ability to stop him.

The latest legal challenge was mounted after the Public Prosecution Service decided not to charge the former dentist with alleged assaults against her.

Dressed in a sky-blue t-shirt, Stewart appeared remotely from Hydebank detention centre for the bid to be granted an extension of time and permission to introduce fresh evidence.

Her current husband, David Stewart, attended the hearing in support of the application.

Also present in the public gallery were Howell’s daughter Lauren, two sisters and a brother of the late Constable Buchanon, along with other friends and relatives.

Mr Kelly argued that the medical diagnosis has been assessed as “cogent” evidence his client may have been mentally impaired and more susceptible to Howell’s control and influence.

"Nobody in this case could have advanced these submissions prior to their discovery by the psychiatrist,” he told the court.

The barrister insisted that the medical material should now be scrutinised by the three appeal judges to avoid the risk of a potential injustice.

"Her depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, coupled with the coercive behaviour of the co-defendant, are features that have to be taken into account when determining the minimum term on her life sentence,” he said.

But Philip Henry KC, for the prosecution, responded that there was no jurisdiction for the court to hear the case because Stewart previously abandoned her appeal over the murder of her first husband.

He also repeatedly questioned the strength of a diagnosis obtained decades after the killings.

Six reports from other psychiatrists who examined Stewart at earlier stages raised no concerns about mental illness at the time of the killings, counsel disclosed.

"Finally a doctor has been found that will say something sympathetic, it’s in direct contradiction to the expert opinion of every doctor that has gone before,” Mr Henry said.

"We have an overwhelming weight of expert evidence on one side and then, more than 30 years after the event, we have one solitary voice on the other side of the scales.

"Does that picture create such a sense of unease that there is a risk of injustice being done? We are nowhere near that point.”

Referring to the alleged cogent evidence advanced by the defence, Mr Henry added: “It is certainly not compelling. It is a minority opinion without any support.”

Judgment was reserved following closing submissions.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan, sitting with Lord Justice Treacy and Mr Justice O’Hara, sought clarification on points about any approaches made to medical experts and other issues raised in the hearing.

She pledged: “We aim to give our ruling in this case next month.”

The chilling double murder is the subject of the four-part mini series 'The Secret', released on ITV in 2016.

Actor James Nesbitt plays Howell in the drama, which is based on the book ‘Let This Be Our Secret’ by journalist Deric Henderson that details the murders and the years that followed.