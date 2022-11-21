The Health and Safety Executive as well as the PSNI are investigating after nine children were rushed to hospital after taking ill at the Southern Regional College in Armagh.

Southern Regional College campus in Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

A number of ambulances took the children to Craigavon Area Hospital on Friday afternoon following a 999 call.

All 9 are pupils at Markethill High School and attending a range of vocational courses at the SRC.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust said all were discharged from the Emergency Department except for one who was admitted for overnight observation and then discharged.

The PSNI said: “A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. It follows a report of a number of pupils requiring medical attention at a college in Armagh on Friday afternoon, 18th November.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause. The teenage boy has since been released on bail to return for questioning at a later date.”

A spokesperson for the Southern Regional College said: “College staff responded immediately to a number of students from Markethill HS on Friday afternoon. These students were attending a range of vocational courses on campus.

"The College sought immediate medical assistance resulting in 9 students being taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

"The College is currently working with the School to ascertain the cause of the students' illness and is not in a position to provide any further comment.”

Principal of Markethill High School Mr Berry said: “The school confirms that there was an incident on Friday at the Armagh campus of SRC involving a small number of our pupils. The PSNI and the Health and Safety Executive are leading the investigation and the school are waiting an update. All the pupils involved are ok.”

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12:49 on Friday, 18 November 2022 following reports of an incident on the Lonsdale Road area, Armagh.

"The NIAS despatched a number of crews to the incident. A number of patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance.”

