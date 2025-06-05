'Heavily intoxicated' Moneymore woman who shouted abuse at police fined £100
Rebecca Mary Bell, aged 31, from Rochview Park, Moneymore, was also ordered to pay an offender’s levy of £15 on a charge of disorderly behaviour.
The court heard police were affecting an arrest around 11.05pm on March 18 2023 at Smith Street in the village when Bell appeared shouting abuse.
Prosecuting counsel said she was heavily intoxicated and attempting to intervene.
The lawyer said Bell was told to go away but she continues, and was told to get back.
She told one officer that she would give him a “f*****g dig” and called police “scumbags”, said counsel.
He added that as she was being arrested she said “don’t touch me I have my f*****g rights.”
A defence lawyer said it was “unsavoury language” and pointed out the incident happened in 2023 and there had been nothing since.