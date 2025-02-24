Hole was cut in van before tools were stolen at Nutts Corner Market

A hole was cut in the side of a van before tools were stolen from inside whilst it was parked at Nutts Corner Market near Crumlin, a court has heard.

William John Mongan (39), whose address was listed as Tonagh Mews in Lisburn but who is now said to be living in Belfast, committed offences on Sunday, August 7 in 2022.

The court heard that three vans had been broken into while parked at the car park at the market between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, February 18, that one van owner did not make a statement.

Mongan pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a second van - a Ford Transit van – and stealing tools from it worth a total of £2,230.

He denied a charge of stealing tools worth £2,900 from a third van, a Peugeot Expert van.

A prosecutor outlined to the court that the owner of the Transit van said the vehicle had been broken into by "slicing" the door and cutting a "six inch hole in the bodywork".

The defendant's DNA was found, the court was told.

The Peugeot van owner said the window had been forced down and the vehicle’s central locking system was pressed to gain access. A variety of tools, including drills, saws and grinders, worth £2,900 were taken.

The defendant, who was present in court, opted not to give evidence on his own behalf to the court.

A defence barrister told the court that the "circumstantial" linking of the defendant to the Peugeot van was not enough for him to be convicted.

Convicting the defendant of the theft of tools from the Peugeot, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was "circumstantial evidence" as the vans had been close by.

He also said it was a "significant factor" that the defendant did not wish to give evidence and he was drawing an adverse inference from that.

The case against the defendant, who had a previous record, was adjourned to the same court on Tuesday, March 11 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.