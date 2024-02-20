Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, February 17 that a house had been broken into in the Coopers Mill Close area.

“We believe the house was entered between 7pm and 8.30pm on Saturday. Access was gained via the rear of the property and a number of rooms inside the house had been ransacked. The garden shed was also opened and searched.

Police appeal for witnesses following a burglary in Dundonald. Pic credit: PSNI

“Thankfully, no one was inside the property at the time of the burglary, and enquires are ongoing at this time to determine exactly what was taken.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Saturday between 7pm and 8.30pm and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 1872 17/02/24.