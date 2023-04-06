It is understood this man may have been observed via CCTV while stealing the car in the Gilpins Mews area of Lurgan.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
The car was later found crashed into hedges on Lake Road not far from the South Lakes Leisure Centre.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle which occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Monday 3rd April.
"A white Ford Kuga was taken from a property in the Gilpins Mews area of Lurgan before colliding with hedges on the Lake Road, Craigavon between roundabout one and roundabout two.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"A male was seen leaving the vehicle, aged late 20’s wearing a red t-shirt, Northface jacket and dark trousers.
"If anyone was in the area and witnessed anything please contact Police on 101 quoting Reference number: 2387 of 03/04/23.”