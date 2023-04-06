Police are hunting for a man in his 20s spotted stealing a car from Lurgan which was later found crashed into hedges in Craigavon.

It is understood this man may have been observed via CCTV while stealing the car in the Gilpins Mews area of Lurgan.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSNI issue witness appeal after car is stolen from Lurgan, Co Armagh and found crashed into hedges in Craigavon.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

The car was later found crashed into hedges on Lake Road not far from the South Lakes Leisure Centre.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle which occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Monday 3rd April.

"A white Ford Kuga was taken from a property in the Gilpins Mews area of Lurgan before colliding with hedges on the Lake Road, Craigavon between roundabout one and roundabout two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A male was seen leaving the vehicle, aged late 20’s wearing a red t-shirt, Northface jacket and dark trousers.