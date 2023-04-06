Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
38 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
42 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
2 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
3 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
15 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest

Hunt for man in his 20s after car, stolen in Lurgan, found crashed in Craigavon

Police are hunting for a man in his 20s spotted stealing a car from Lurgan which was later found crashed into hedges in Craigavon.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST

It is understood this man may have been observed via CCTV while stealing the car in the Gilpins Mews area of Lurgan.

-

Read More
Co Armagh Fleadh to remember as Lurgan to host 2023 festival of music, dancing, ...
Most Popular
PSNI issue witness appeal after car is stolen from Lurgan, Co Armagh and found crashed into hedges in Craigavon.PSNI issue witness appeal after car is stolen from Lurgan, Co Armagh and found crashed into hedges in Craigavon.
PSNI issue witness appeal after car is stolen from Lurgan, Co Armagh and found crashed into hedges in Craigavon.

-

The car was later found crashed into hedges on Lake Road not far from the South Lakes Leisure Centre.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle which occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Monday 3rd April.

"A white Ford Kuga was taken from a property in the Gilpins Mews area of Lurgan before colliding with hedges on the Lake Road, Craigavon between roundabout one and roundabout two.

"A male was seen leaving the vehicle, aged late 20’s wearing a red t-shirt, Northface jacket and dark trousers.

"If anyone was in the area and witnessed anything please contact Police on 101 quoting Reference number: 2387 of 03/04/23.”