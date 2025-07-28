Police have confirmed that a fourth person has now died after a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have named the deceased, who passed away on this evening (July 28), as 43-year-old Ian Rutledge.

He had been taken to hospital on Wednesday, July 23, where he remained in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three other family members lost their lives in the shooting. They were veterinary surgeon Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old and children, Sara Rutledge, aged 13 and James Rutledge, aged 14.

Police at the scene following the shooting incident at Maguiresbridge. Picture: Pacemaker

Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 276 of 23/07/25.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during a press conference following the incident, Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said the suspect had a "limited footprint" with police. He added there was “limited” domestic history within the household.

Police also stressed at the time police there was “no ongoing risk to the public”.