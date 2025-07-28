Ian Rutledge: police confirm man (43) has died after shooting incident in Maguiresbridge
They have named the deceased, who passed away on this evening (July 28), as 43-year-old Ian Rutledge.
He had been taken to hospital on Wednesday, July 23, where he remained in a serious condition.
Three other family members lost their lives in the shooting. They were veterinary surgeon Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old and children, Sara Rutledge, aged 13 and James Rutledge, aged 14.
Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 276 of 23/07/25.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .
Speaking during a press conference following the incident, Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said the suspect had a "limited footprint" with police. He added there was “limited” domestic history within the household.
Police also stressed at the time police there was “no ongoing risk to the public”.